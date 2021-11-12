Photos from Nadine Lustre's Instagram account

After her father released photos with her rumored boyfriend, it appears that actress-singer Nadine Lustre is slowly introducing Christopher Bariou to the public.

This after Lustre shared a stolen video of Bariou on her Instagram story.

Rumors about the romance between Lustre and Bariou have been circulating since last year, with the actress spotted with the “mystery man” many times.

Lustre, however, has yet to make any confirmation if she is indeed in a new relationship.

Recently, Lustre's father Ulysses shared some photos of their vacation in Siargao, with Bariou joining them on many occasions.

They stayed at Maison Bukana Resort, which was reportedly founded and managed by Bariou.

In other posts, Lustre’s family enjoyed touring Siargao where they also celebrated the actress-singer's birthday.

Previously, Lustre was in a relationship with James Reid for nearly four years. They announced their separation in January 2020.

Meanwhile, Lustre continues to expand her brand as she enters the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The actress and singer has launched her audio NFTs on the Enter.Audio platform, minting 1,031 copies of her single, "Wait for Me."

"My NFTs are now available," she said in an Instagram post, as she directed her 10.7 million followers to the page where they can buy her digital collectibles.