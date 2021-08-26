MANILA – Is Nadine Lustre back on the dating scene?

This is the question among some of her followers over the past couple of weeks after the actress has been repeatedly spotted with a mystery man on different occasions.

On Twitter, Lustre’s supporters have been sharing her photos with a guy who they think could be her new boyfriend. They even did some digging and identified the mystery man supposedly as Christopher Bariou.

Lustre, however, has yet to make any confirmation if she is indeed in a new relationship.

Nadine Lustre and her new AFAM BF CRISTOPHE BARIOU! 😍😍😍😜 pic.twitter.com/5mIRRTB4in — namdosan (@nam_d0_san) July 31, 2021

Nadine Lustre and Cristophe Bariou kumain sa karinderya sa siargao. How sweet! 😍😍😍 Hindi naman pala sobrang tangkad ni cristophe. Saka wala na ba syang ibang shorts? 🙊😂 yung white sando ginaya ba yan? 🙊🙊 pic.twitter.com/BvmEn0W61r — namdosan (@nam_d0_san) August 14, 2021

How sweet naman pinapakilala na si Nadine Lustre sa locals ni Cristophe Bariou. 😍😍 island tour sa umaga, walwalan sa gabi! How romantic! 😍 pic.twitter.com/XJx3MIKa4b — namdosan (@nam_d0_san) August 18, 2021

Previously, Lustre was in relationship with James Reid for nearly four years. They announced their separation in January 2020.

In a recent interview with Boy Abunda, the popular host boldly asked Reid if he is ready to see Lustre seeing other person.

It took the actor-musician some seconds before answering but he refused to give a categorical answer. Instead, Reid said, “I don't think anyone in that situation is really excited to see the ex with someone else.”

Pressed by another follow-up question, Reid eventually said Lustre can do whatever she wants to, as long as it will make her the happiest.

“I wish her the best. I want her to be happy,” the actor said. “I'm not her husband neither her father so she can do whatever makes her the happiest.”

Last June, Lustre shared she and Reid were already talking about going their separate ways in late 2019 but stressed that it was not a bad breakup at all.

“We just wanted to work on ourselves. I get that people are sad about it but for us, it was a mutual decision. He had to take care of his family, focus on his career. I had to focus on my career and take care of my family as well and myself,” she said.

Stressing they remain friends up to this day, Lustre said: “There’s no bad blood or anything. No [third party]. Wala talaga. It was a mutual decision.”