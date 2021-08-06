Nadine Lustre and James Reid pose for photos during the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball in Shangri-La The Fort on September 14, 2019. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News/file

It was James Reid's turn to be asked by King of Talk Boy Abunda on the latter’s YouTube channel -- and as expected, the actor was not spared from questions about his former girlfriend Nadine Lustre.

On Abunda’s “The Interviewer Presents” episode Friday, the popular host boldly asked Reid if he is ready to see Lustre seeing other person.

It took the actor-musician some seconds before answering but he refused to give a categorical answer.

Instead, Reid explained, “I don't think anyone in that situation is really excited to see the ex with someone else.”

Pressed by another follow-up question, Reid eventually said Lustre can do whatever she wants to, as long as it will make her the happiest.

“I wish her the best. I want her to be happy,” the actor said. “I'm not her husband neither her father so she can do whatever makes her the happiest.”

Last June, the actress was also asked about her relationship status with Reid to which Lustre said she is not putting any label on it.

She, however, admitted that he is an active contributor to her growth.

“It is what it is,” Lustre briefly said.

According to the actress and singer, Reid is responsible for all her projects, including her upcoming digital concert, produced by Careless Music, which is co-owned by the actor.

“He's just pushing me. He's actually the one lining up all the projects for me which I am really grateful for. I wouldn't have done it without him, to be honest,” Lustre revealed.

Asked if she is seeing anyone, Lustre was quick to say her hands are full at the moment.

“I'm definitely not seeing anybody. I am so busy. I have no time. I really told myself, I just wanna work on myself,” Lustre quipped.

Lustre and Reid announced their separation in January 2020, after nearly four years as a couple.

In the year that followed that announcement, the two were spotted together numerous times, from relief operations amid the pandemic to a hike with friends.

They were also close collaborators on Lustre’s album, “Wildest Dreams,” which was released under Reid’s own record label.

Related videos

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC