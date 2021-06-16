Nadine Lustre on her relationship status with James Reid: It is what it is

Nadine Lustre and James Reid pose for photos during the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball in Shangri-La The Fort on September 14, 2019. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Actress Nadine Lustre is not putting any label on her current relationship with former boyfriend James Reid but admitted that he is an active contributor to her growth.

In a virtual interview with Boy Abunda, Lustre was asked about the role Reid is playing in her life right now, citing the several instances they were seen together after their breakup.

“It is what it is,” Lustre briefly said.

According to the actress and singer, Reid is responsible for all her projects, including her upcoming digital concert, produced by Careless Music, which is co-owned by the actor.

“He's just pushing me. He's actually the one lining up all the projects for me which I am really grateful for. I wouldn't have done it without him, to be honest,” Lustre revealed.

She went on to admit that both of them are still close with each other.

“We have supported each other immensely. We are so close pa rin. I guess it is best not to put a line on to it. We're happy. We're supporting each other... I think wala ng better answer than that,” she continued.

“Obviously, he is contributing to my growth. And in some way, I am with his, as well. That's the only thing that matters.”

The actress also explained that attachments and ownerships do not exist to her mindset anymore.

“If you wanna love a person, just love them fully. You don't have to pick who you want to love. We're meant to show love to everyone else,” Lustre said.

Asked if she is seeing anyone, Lustre was quick to say her hands are full at the moment.

“I'm definitely not seeing anybody. I am so busy. I have no time. I really told myself, I just wanna work on myself,” Lustre quipped.

Lustre and Reid announced their separation in January 2020, after nearly four years as a couple.

In the year that followed that announcement, the two were spotted together numerous times, from relief operations amid the pandemic to a hike with friends.

They were also close collaborators on Lustre’s album, “Wildest Dreams,” which was released under Reid’s own record label.

