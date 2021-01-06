Amid rumored reconciliation, James Reid and Nadine Lustre hike together

MANILA — Amid their rumored reconciliation, nearly a year since their breakup, James Reid and Nadine Lustre appear to have started the new year with a nature trip, accompanied by their close friends.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Reid shared videos and a photo taken during the hike, showing in particular a river where his group, including Lustre, made a stop.

Their Careless Music collaborator, Jeriko Tan, similarly shared snaps of the adventure. One photo in his Instagram post showed the former couple together on the trail.

In the year that followed their separation, Reid and Lustre remained on good terms, going by their close collaboration on her album and their joint interviews.

Frequent sightings of them together only served to fuel speculation that they have gotten back together.

Most recently, a PEP.ph report on New Year’s Day cited a source in its “confirmation” that Reid and Lustre are indeed an item anew, and that they have supposedly moved back in together.

