Nadine Lustre considers James Reid her 'great love'

MANILA – For the first time, Nadine Lustre revealed that her breakup with James Reid actually happened in November 2019, although they only announced their separation in January 2020 after nearly four years as a couple.

In an interview with Karen Davila for the broadcaster’s vlog, Lustre said they were already talking about going their separate ways in late 2019 but stressed that it was not a bad breakup at all.

“We just wanted to work on ourselves. I get that people are sad about it but for us, it was a mutual decision. He had to take care of his family, focus on his career. I had to focus on my career and take care of my family as well and myself,” she said.

Stressing they remain friends up to this day, Lustre said: “There’s no bad blood or anything. No [third party]. Wala talaga. It was a mutual decision.”

According to Lustre, she began the new chapter of her life when she decided to finally move out of their place together.

Despite this, she remains very grateful for Reid, especially because he became her foundation when her brother passed away.

“Naging stand siya for me kasi I was so depressed. I could not eat. I had no appetite. Down talaga ako. Siya talaga 'yung humawak sa akin and kept me standing.”

Calling Reid her “great love,” Lustre said: “We learned a lot of things. We grew a lot. We were helping out each other. Hindi siya 'yung basta basta na pa-sweet lang. Marami akong natutunan sa relationship namin. A lot of me changed because of that, for the better of course. I opened up myself to a lot of new things. Great love talaga siya.”

When asked if she thinks she will fall in love again, Lustre said: “We’ll see. I am sure naman. Kasi love naman, hindi lang naman iyan pang isang tao. Hindi lang siya for an intimate kind of love. It’s for everyone.”

Nonetheless, Lustre believes that if two people are meant to be together, they will find each other and things will fall into place at the right time.

