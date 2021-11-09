Photos from Ulysses Lustre's Facebook page

It appears that the family of Nadine Lustre spent time with the actress-singer’s rumored boyfriend, Christopher Bariou, in Siargao.

On Facebook, Lustre's father Ulysses shared some snaps of their vacation on the popular island destination in the country, with Bariou joining them on many occasions.

They stayed at Maison Bukana Resort, which was reportedly founded and managed by Bariou.

In other posts, Lustre’s family enjoyed touring Siargao where they also celebrated the actress-singer's birthday.

“You're a good daughter, sister, and friend. An inspiration, a nature advocate, and pride to your fans. I wish for you to continue to grow, inspire, and shine. Happy birthday,” the Lustre patriarch said.









Rumors about the romance between Lustre and Bariou have been circulating since last year, with the actress spotted with the “mystery man” many times.

Lustre, however, has yet to make any confirmation if she is indeed in a new relationship.

Previously, Lustre was in a relationship with James Reid for nearly four years. They announced their separation in January 2020.

In a recent interview with Boy Abunda, Reid was asked if he is ready to see Lustre with another man.

It took the actor-musician some seconds before answering, but he refused to give a categorical answer. Instead, Reid said, “I don't think anyone in that situation is really excited to see the ex with someone else.”

Pressed by another follow-up question, Reid eventually said Lustre can do whatever she wants as long as it will make her the happiest.