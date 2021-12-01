Nadine Lustre performs ‘Wait For Me’ on a shore in Siargao. YouTube: Careless Music

MANILA — Actress-singer Nadine Lustre released on Wednesday a video of her live performance of her breakup single “Wait For Me” in Siargao.

The “reimagined” version of the song was filmed on a shore during sunset, with Lustre in the water.

The performance video was produced by Careless Music and shot by Josh Chua and Jodee Gustillo.

“Wait For Me,” about letting go of a relationship, is officially described as a track hat “cuts through the ambiguous as it directly tackles the real-life experience of separating from a lover.”

When the song was released at the end of October, fans of Lustre’s tandem with her former reel and real-life boyfriend James Reid took it as “closure” after they parted ways.

Lustre has since become more open about her rumored boyfriend, Christophe Bariou, posting photos of him on social media.

Incidentally, Lustre and Bariou have been reported to be spending most of their time together in Siargao, where the latter is said to own a resort.