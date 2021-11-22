Nadine Lustre shares a photo of her rumored boyfriend, Christophe Bariou, on Instagram on Monday. i

MANILA — Actress-singer Nadine Lustre appears to be slowly opening up about her new romance, as she posted for the first time on Monday a photo of her rumored boyfriend.

On Instagram, Lustre shared photos of the full moon, taken from the beach. One of the snaps had a man’s silhouette in the foreground.

She tagged the man as Christophe Bariou, who has been rumored to be her current flame in recent months.

As the post marked the first time Lustre directly mentioned Bariou on social media, her followers took it as an introduction of sorts to her supposed new beau.

Lustre previously shared a clip of Bariou through Instagram Stories in early November. Around the same time, Lustre’s father Ulysses posted on Facebook photos showing Bariou with their family in Siargao.

The photos were taken at Maison Bukana Resort, which is reportedly owned by Bariou.

To date, Lustre has yet to confirm being officially in a relationship anew, nearly two years after she and her former reel and real-life partner James Reid parted ways.

