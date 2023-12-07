Lea Salonga to hold UK concert tour in 2024

Theater actress and Disney legend Lea Salonga announced that she will be doing a concert tour in the United Kingdom next year.

Billed as “Stage, Screen & Everything in Between!” the tour will run from June 21 to July 1, 2024.

Part of the tour is her comeback to London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane where she made her name as Kim in the original production of "Miss Saigon" over three decades ago.

In her social media post, Salonga expressed her excitement for the upcoming shows.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. at cuffeandtaylor.com.

"You’re not done with me yet, UK! I'm excited to announce my upcoming UK tour, 'Stage, Screen & Everything in Between!' I'm coming to a city near you next summer, including a special return to London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, where it all began 34 years ago with 'Miss Saigon,'" Salonga wrote in a Facebook post.

Salonga's concert tour will kick off on June 21, 2024 at Grand Theatre in Wolverhampton. She will be at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London on June 24.

On June 25, Salonga will be performing at Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff, at the Bristol Beacon in Bristol on June 26, and at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham on June 28.

She will be at The Glasshouse in Gateshead on June 29, and at Festival Theatre in Edinburgh on June 30.

Finally on July 1, Salonga will be performing at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester.

Salonga is expected to perform stage and screen classics from "Miss Saigon," "Les Miserables," "Aladdin" and "Mulan," as well as new favorites from the late Stephen Sondheim.

Salonga is currently starring in the acclaimed West End hit "Old Friends," which pays tribute to Sondheim.

