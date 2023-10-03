Lea Salonga fulfills another 'musical theater dream'

MANILA – Tony winner and Broadway diva Lea Salonga is cherishing yet another chance to showcase her musical talent with the opening “Sondheim’s Old Friends” in London.

Salonga took to social media to express her happiness to tick off another musical theater dream as she became part of the 16-week show.

“To say that I’m living my musical theatre dreams would be an understatement. This show, company, orchestra, crew, and creative and production team are some of the world’s finest, not to mention stellar humans. What a privilege of a lifetime it is to be amongst this fantastic group,” she wrote in the caption.

Last week, the show's official social media account posted numerous photos from its preview night at the Gielgud Theatre, showcasing the cast as they took the stage to deliver their impactful performances.

Additionally, it posted an almost five-minute video clip capturing the cast's rehearsal, which also featured Salonga in a solo number.

“It’s not often you get to gather a cast like this to sing this incredible material. This kind of gathering of actors and singers, it doesn’t happen very often. Better come and see this,” she said.

Aside from the Filipina singer, the production also features Bonnie Langford, Marley Fenton, Julia McKenzie, Bernadette Peters, Matthew Bourne, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Bella Brown, and Harry Apps.

They are also joined by Filipina-British actress Christine Allado, Beatrice Penny-Touré, Jason Pennycooke, Gavin Lee, Bradley Jaden and Janie Dee.

