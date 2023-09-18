Lea Salonga has finally started rehearsals with the rest of the cast of the West End restaging of the Stephen Sondheim tribute “Sondheim's Old Friends.”

In a video posted on the show's Facebook page, Salonga was quoted as saying how thrilled she is to be in such company.

“It’s not often you get to gather a cast like this to sing this incredible material. This kind of gathering of actors and singers, it doesn’t happen very often. Better come and see this,” she said.

It was in February when it was announced that Salonga will join “Sondheim's Old Friends,” which will have a limited 16-week run at the Gielgud Theatre, this month.

Aside from Salonga, the production also features Bonnie Langford, Marley Fenton, Julia McKenzie, Bernadette Peters, Matthew Bourne, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Bella Brown, and Harry Apps.

They are also joined by Filipina-British actress Christine Allado, Beatrice Penny-Touré, Jason Pennycooke, Gavin Lee, Bradley Jaden and Janie Dee.