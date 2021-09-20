Lea Salonga to embark on ‘Dream Again’ tour in UK

MANILA — Music icon and Broadway star Lea Salonga is set to embark on a concert tour in the United Kingdom in 2022, she announced on Monday.

Hey, UK! I’m so excited to announce that I will be back next year for my Dream Again Tour, which includes a very special show at the Royal Albert Hall!

Tickets go on sale Friday but there’s a pre-sale tomorrow at 10am UK time. Sign up here for access! 👉🏻 https://t.co/zW5aZKdk0M pic.twitter.com/dd6WmWF7eE — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) September 20, 2021

The tour, dubbed “Dream Again” after her latest single, will have nine shows between June 18 to July 1, according to the schedule shared by Salong on her social media channels.

“Dream Again” will include a “very special show” at the Royal Albert Hall in London, she said.

Salonga last held a concert series in the UK, where she rose to international fame as Kim in “Miss Saigon,” in July 2019.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Fittingly, “Dream Again,” the song, speaks of holding on to one’s dreams while in waiting.

“There was this idea that once all the physical distancing was done, that we may be able to focus on getting things back to normal and aspire and dream for those things to happen in our lives again after being holed up for so long,” she said of her single when it was released in August 2020.

She had been scheduled to tour the US the following year, but that series was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Salonga is currently in the US for the rescheduled concert dates.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC