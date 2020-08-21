Lea Salonga releases new single ‘Dream Again,’ about resuming dreams once pandemic is over

MANILA — Broadway star and “The Voice” coach Lea Salonga released on Friday a new song about holding on to dreams and looking forward to once again pursuing them once the pandemic is over.

Titled “Dream Again,” the single was a collaboration among Salonga, and composers Blair Bodine and Daniel Edmonds, according to a Hollywood Life report.

“There was this idea that once all the physical distancing was done, that we may be able to focus on getting things back to normal and aspire and dream for those things to happen in our lives again after being holed up for so long,” Salonga told Hollywood Life.

Dream Again is out now! Download + listen wherever you get your music. Proceeds benefit @theactorsfund. pic.twitter.com/AlRHwT9Hsv — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) August 21, 2020

“The significance of ‘Dream Again’ would be that, while we’re stuck in quarantine or lockdown or whatever it may be, we still can actually aspire and look forward to and plan in the hopes that once all of this is done, we’ll be ready for you to make all those dreams come true.”

Fittingly, the song’s whimsical cover art — illustrated by Salonga’s daughter Nicole Chien — depicts a person looking up a shooting star with a rainbow trail.

The proceeds of “Dream Again” will go to The Actors Fund, Salonga said.