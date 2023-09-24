MANILA — “Sondheim's Old Friends,” which features multi-awarded Filipina singer Lea Salonga, has officially begun its limited 16-week run at the Gielgud Theatre in London.

The show's official social media account posted numerous photos from its opening night, showcasing the cast as they took the stage to deliver their impactful performances.

Additionally, it posted an almost five-minute video clip capturing the cast's rehearsal, which also featured Salonga in a solo number.

In a video posted on the show's Facebook page just last week, Salonga was quoted as saying how thrilled she is to be in such company.

“It’s not often you get to gather a cast like this to sing this incredible material. This kind of gathering of actors and singers, it doesn’t happen very often. Better come and see this,” she said.

It was in February when it was announced that Salonga will join “Sondheim's Old Friends.”

Aside from the Filipina singer, the production also features Bonnie Langford, Marley Fenton, Julia McKenzie, Bernadette Peters, Matthew Bourne, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Bella Brown, and Harry Apps.

They are also joined by Filipina-British actress Christine Allado, Beatrice Penny-Touré, Jason Pennycooke, Gavin Lee, Bradley Jaden and Janie Dee.