Dominique Cojuangco, husband expecting first child

MANILA -- Dominique Cojuangco and her husband Michael Hearn are expecting their first child together.

Cojuangco shared the good news through a social media post over the weekend. Her Instagram reel shows the couple placing their hands on her belly.

She simply captioned her post with: "little blessing arriving in 2024."



In the comment section, followers and fellow personalities showered the couple with congratulatory messages.

"So happy for you!!!!" actress Iza Calzado wrote.

"Been waiting for this announcement," actress Sofia Andres shared.

"Congratulations! Welcome to Motherhood," added Andres, who was present at the couple's wedding early this year.

As of writing, their reel has been viewed for over 1.2 million times.

In a previous magazine interview, the only daughter of businessman Tonyboy Cojuangco and actress Gretchen Barretto said she first met Hearn while they were studying at British School Manila.

But it was only in 2018 "when they saw each other in a different light."

The two got engaged in October 2021.

Last March, the two tied the knot and had their reception at the National Museum of Natural History in Manila.