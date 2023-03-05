MANILA – Dominique Cojuangco is now married to her partner, Michael Hearn.

Photos and videos of their wedding were shared on social media on Saturday by some of their guests, including actress Sofia Andres, whose daughter Zoe appeared to have been one of the flower girls.

Photo from Rica Plaza on Instagram

Photo from Rica Plaza on Instagram

Following the wedding ceremony, Cojuangco and Hearn had their reception at the beautiful National Museum of Natural History in Manila.

In an interview with Metro Weddings last year, the only daughter of businessman Tonyboy Cojuangco and actress Gretchen Barretto said she first met Hearn while they were studying at British School Manila.

But it was only in 2018 "when they saw each other in a different light."

"It was at that moment that we looked at each other differently and we were shocked to have the same experience," Cojuangco said, recalling the time she saw Hearn again at the latter's bar.

For his part, Hearn said: "It was only on another night when she was at Run Rabbit Run that she came to say goodbye and we ended up meeting in each other's gaze. In that moment, everything cleared and changed, and I saw her."

Since then, Cojuangco and Hearn have been together for years. The two got engaged in October 2021.

The couple expressed at that time their happiness that both of their families are supportive of their engagement.

"My parents are in love with Michael and are so happy about our relationship. He doesn't just take great care of me, but of them as well. I don't know which one of them was more elated, but they both reacted very positively towards the engagement," Cojuangco said.

"Dominique fits right into the Hearn family dynamic -- we are very close and enjoy spending time together," added Hearn. "When I initially asked my parents for their blessing, there was no, 'Are you sure?,' more so a 'What took you so long?' They both love Dominique."