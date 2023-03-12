Dominique Cojuangco shares wedding photos a week after tying the knot

Dominique Cojuangco, the daughter of actress Gretchen Barretto and businessman Tonyboy Cojuangco, recently tied the knot with her partner, Michael Hearn.

After a week of anticipation from her followers, Cojuangco has finally shared some of her wedding photos on her Instagram account.

The photos showed Cojuangco wearing a beautiful ivory wedding dress while Hearn was dressed in a Barong, and they appeared to be deeply in love and happy with each other.

“Mr. & Mrs. Hearn,” Cojuangco captioned her post.

The couple exchanged their vows last week. Following the wedding ceremony, Cojuangco and Hearn had their reception at the National Museum of Natural History in Manila.

In an interview with Metro Weddings last year, Cojuangco said she first met Hearn while they were studying at British School Manila.

But it was only in 2018 "when they saw each other in a different light." Since then, Cojuangco and Hearn have been together for years. The two got engaged in October 2021.

The couple expressed at that time their happiness that both of their families are supportive of their engagement.