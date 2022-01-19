Dominique Cojuangco, fiance share love story

MANILA -- Dominique Cojuangco and her fiance, Michael Hearn, grace the digital cover of Metro Weddings as they prepare for their big day.

In an interview with the magazine, the only daughter of businessman Tonyboy Cojuangco and actress Gretchen Barretto said she first met Hearn while they were studying at British School Manila.

But it was only in 2018 "when they saw each other in a different light."

"It was at that moment that we looked at each other differently and we were shocked to have the same experience," Cojuangco said, recalling the time she saw Hearn again at the latter's newly launched bar.

For his part, Hearn said: "It was only on another night when she was at Run Rabbit Run that she came to say goodbye and we ended up meeting in each other's gaze. In that moment, everything cleared and changed, and I saw her."

Since then, Cojuangco and Hearn have been together for three years. In 2021, they marked two milestones -- the launch of their online skincare shop The Collective in May, and their engagement in October.

Looking back on his surprise proposal, Hearn shared: "It was important to propose somewhere that had meaning to us. The room was decorated with flowers and lights, but still felt familiar. It was the exact same spot where our gaze met and caused that spark that led to us starting our relationship. The second floor of Run Rabbit Run, next to the drinks cabinet."

"Unlike that night, on this special occasion, the bottles in the drinks cabinet were replaced with framed photographs of our relationship for the last three years," he added.

The couple also expressed happiness that both of their families are supportive of their engagement.

"My parents are in love with Michael and are so happy about our relationship. He doesn't just take great care of me, but of them as well. I don't know which one of them was more elated, but they both reacted very positively towards the engagement," Cojuangco said.

"Dominique fits right into the Hearn family dynamic -- we are very close and enjoy spending time together," added Hearn. "When I initially asked my parents for their blessing, there was no, 'Are you sure?,' more so a 'What took you so long?' They both love Dominique."