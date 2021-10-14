Gretchen Barretto’s daughter Dominique gets engaged

MANILA — Dominique Cojuangco, the daughter of former actress Gretchen Barretto and businessman Tonyboy Cojuangco, is engaged.

Dominique announced the personal milestone on Thursday, through an Instagram post showing her massive diamond ring.

In the post, she introduced her partner and now-fiancé, Michael Hern.

“For life,” Dominique captioned the photos.

Hearn, meanwhile, said in his own post announcing the engagement: “On to the next chapter with Dominique”.

Among those who congratulated Dominique was her aunt, actress and aspiring politician Claudine Barretto, who commented: “Congratulations, my baby. So happy for you!”

Hearn is also Dominique’s business partner, having put up together the skincare line The Collective early this year.