Heart Evangelista signs off as creative director of Kamiseta

MANILA -- Heart Evangelista on Wednesday expressed her gratitude to Kamiseta and its team as she ended her stint as the creative director of the homegrown fashion brand.

"After two years, I'm officially signing off as Kamiseta's creative director. I will always cherish the memories I had with the team and I will forever hold these close to my heart. I am so grateful to have been involved in the inner workings of the brand and to be surrounded by such talented and passionate people who helped me grow so much as a person and as an artist," the actress and local style icon said in an Instagram post.

"To my Kamiseta family, thank you for letting me be a part of this influential brand," she added. "Most of all, thank you for trusting my craft. It's not every day I get to work with art and clothing -- two of the things I'm deeply passionate about!"

Evangelista went on to admit that "making this decision was definitely not easy."

"But one thing is for sure, my time with the brand has forever changed my life," she said, adding that she is "looking forward to a new beginning."

It was in March 2019 when Evangelista announced her role as creative director in Kamiseta, a brand that has been around since 1992.

This came after the successful LM x Kamiseta collaboration, which featured her artworks on the brand's clothes and accessories.

MAISON LOVE MARIE

Currently based in Sorsogon where her husband Chiz Escudero serves as governor, Evangelista has been busy building her own brand of fashion and home items.

Called Maison Love Marie, which is based on her real name Love Marie Ongpauco Escudero, the shop features the result of the actress' collaborative work with artisans in the province.

She gives a touch of luxury to local materials such as pili, abaca, and buri, which are made into sold-out handbags, bracelets, tissue holders, and baskets.

Aside from her namesake collection, Evangelista has also been busy with vlogging about her life in Sorsogon, and even created runway-worthy looks using thrift store finds as low as P20.

"It's all about how you put it together. That's how you get the look, all about attitude," she said in her now-viral YouTube video.