WATCH: Heart Evangelista shows off ukay-ukay finds in Sorsogon

MANILA -- Heart Evangelista continues to cement her status as a style icon as she creates runway-worthy looks using thrift store finds.

In her new vlog, the actress visited different ukay-ukay shops in Sorsogon, buying clothes and accessories for as low as P20.

Styling her new purchases, Evangelista layered a white blouse with a dress, turned a skirt into a top, and cut denim jeans into shorts.

She then mounted a virtual fashion show with her friends at home, with matching commentary.

"Top this look with a P20 jacket. I love it, Balmain is shaking!" she said, referring to the French luxury fashion house.

"It's all about how you put it together. That's how you get the look, all about attitude," she added.

While she enjoyed doing an ukay-ukay challenge, Evangelista said she and her team took safety measures because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Aside from not fitting the clothes ("it's really just more of imagining it together," she said), she also shared how she thoroughly cleans her thrift store finds before using them.

Evangelista has been in Sorsogon "for over a month already" as pandemic-induced lockdowns continue. Her husband, Francis "Chiz" Escudero, is currently the governor of the province.

The actress has been taking the opportunity to showcase what Sorsogon has to offer, sourcing home and fashion finds for her namesake online store.

Watch her vlog below: