From pili charm bracelets to buri tissue holders: Heart Evangelista shines spotlight on Sorsogon products

MANILA -- Heart Evangelista's namesake collection of home decor and fashion items, which showcases the products of Sorsogon province, is now available online.

Products such as pili handbags, buri tissue holders, and abaca baskets are sold on the Instagram account of Maison Love Marie as part of the Love Marie x Sorsogon collection.

Evangelista's real name is Love Marie Ongpauco Escudero.

Sorsogon is located in Bicol, a region known for its pili, buri, and abaca crafts. Evangelista's husband, Francis "Chiz" Escudero, is currently the governor of the province.

Check out some of the products on sale below:

Checkered abaca barrel basket (P1,000). Instagram.com/shopmaisonlovemarie Buri tissue holder (P400). Instagram.com/shopmaisonlovemarie Pili charm bracelet (P2,000). Instagram.com/shopmaisonlovemarie Abaca tote bag (P1,000). Instagram.com/shopmaisonlovemarie Abaca fruit and vegetable bowl (P800). Instagram.com/shopmaisonlovemarie Buri leaf coaster set (P750). Instagram.com/shopmaisonlovemarie Seashell placemat set (P2,000). Instagram.com/shopmaisonlovemarie

Evangelista has been giving her fans and followers a glimpse of her sourcing process in Sorsogon through her vlogs and social media posts.

The actress has been personally visiting artisans in the province to collaborate with them for her home and fashion collection.

On Wednesday, she said she will soon release a handwoven rug featuring her design.

"A woven edition of my design coming to life. Couldn't have done this without the amazing and talented Sorsoganon artists," she said.

Aside from promoting the products of Sorsogon, Evangelista has also been working on putting up an animal welfare facility in the province.