From pili charm bracelets to buri tissue holders: Heart Evangelista shines spotlight on Sorsogon products

MANILA -- Heart Evangelista's namesake collection of home decor and fashion items, which showcases the products of Sorsogon province, is now available online.
Products such as pili handbags, buri tissue holders, and abaca baskets are sold on the Instagram account of Maison Love Marie as part of the Love Marie x Sorsogon collection.
Evangelista's real name is Love Marie Ongpauco Escudero.
Sorsogon is located in Bicol, a region known for its pili, buri, and abaca crafts. Evangelista's husband, Francis "Chiz" Escudero, is currently the governor of the province.
Check out some of the products on sale below:
Checkered abaca barrel basket (P1,000).Instagram.com/shopmaisonlovemarie
Buri tissue holder (P400).Instagram.com/shopmaisonlovemarie
Pili charm bracelet (P2,000).Instagram.com/shopmaisonlovemarie
Abaca tote bag (P1,000).Instagram.com/shopmaisonlovemarie
Abaca fruit and vegetable bowl (P800).Instagram.com/shopmaisonlovemarie
Buri leaf coaster set (P750).Instagram.com/shopmaisonlovemarie
Seashell placemat set (P2,000).Instagram.com/shopmaisonlovemarie
Evangelista has been giving her fans and followers a glimpse of her sourcing process in Sorsogon through her vlogs and social media posts.
The actress has been personally visiting artisans in the province to collaborate with them for her home and fashion collection.
On Wednesday, she said she will soon release a handwoven rug featuring her design.
"A woven edition of my design coming to life. Couldn't have done this without the amazing and talented Sorsoganon artists," she said.
Aside from promoting the products of Sorsogon, Evangelista has also been working on putting up an animal welfare facility in the province.