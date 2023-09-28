Kyedae “Kyedae” Shymko announced that she's "officially off" chemotherapy, in an update on her cancer diagnosis.

While live on Twitch, the 100 Thieves streamer said she'll still have other treatments as she tries to become cancer-free.

"I am officially off of chemotherapy now," she said.

She added: "I wanted to make sure 100 percent that it was done and over with. It does not mean that all of my treatment is done yet, but for now, my hair has started to grow back," Kyedae said.

Last March, Kyedae announced that she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and was starting treatment.

The diagnosis prompted her to cancel her CONQuest 2023 meetup in Manila, which would have been her second appearance in the Philippines.

Since then, Kyedae has shaved her hair, and has been wearing a bonnet on stream. She has also made her professional play debut with Disguised Toast, which fell short in the Valorant Gamechangers.