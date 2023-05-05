Courtesy: Kyedae's Facebook page.



MANILA -- Kyedae “Kyedae” Shymko will not attend CONQuest 2023 in Manila, as she focuses on her cancer treatment.

“As you may have heard, I have been facing some health challenges recently and I need to keep my health my top priority. So with deep regret I will need to take a step back from Conquest 2023,” she said in a Facebook post.

“It saddens me that I will be unable to join my friends, colleagues and most importantly all of you. I had a blast last year, and was looking forward to meeting all of you again! But don’t worry, I know Conquest will be an amazing event, and I look forward to coming back in the future healthier and stronger than ever!”

Kyedae headlined last year’s event and was set to join this year’s edition of the event, prior to her withdrawal.

The 100 Thieves streamer was recently diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

Kyedae, now 22, regularly shared to fans updates concerning her condition through streams on gaming platform Twitch.

During one of her streams in April, she said she started chemotherapy.

She added a possibility of skipping stream for a whole month as she stays in the hospital for treatment.

In between, Kyedae, along with famous female streamers such as Tupperware and QuarterJade, made her esports debut under Disguised Toast during the Valorant Game Changers open qualifiers.