Canada-based content creator Kyedae "Kyedae" Schmyko meets up with fans during the CONQuest Festival 2022 held at the SMX Convention Center. Kyedae, known for streaming Valorant, headlined the festival along with other content creators. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- "100 Thieves" streamer Kyedae was out and about when she visited the Philippines.

From headlining a massive student-organized festival, to taking a trip to Boracay, netizens enjoyed the content creator's documentation of her stay in the country.

One of the first things in order? Eating a "super meal" from a well-known Filipino fast-food chain. She called it "So f****** good!"

As she set foot for the CONQuest Festival 2022, she created a Facebook page to "connect more globally" with her fans. She also embarked in a Valorant showmatch with local content creators.

Kyedae, who was among content creators who spiked in popularity at the onset of the COVID-19 lockdowns globally, finally got to meet her fans up close through a meet-and-greet in the festival.

Collegiate Valorant teams also got to see her up close when De La Salle University and Ateneo de Manila University battled it out in the Alliance Games grand finals, which La Salle ultimately won.

When she flew to Boracay, she even put out her funny impression of a "Filipino sad girl," which blew up on social media and racked some 200,000 reactions on Facebook as of writing.

The content creator also shared photos of her stay in Boracay, calling it "beautiful."