La Salle's Viridis Arcus Esports' Valorant team during the Grand Finals match of the AcadArena Alliance Games (AIIG) at the CONQuest 2022 Festival at the SMX Convention Center. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Teletigers and the De La Salle University Viridis Arcus Esports ruled major events in the AcadArena Alliance Games (AIIG) held during CONQuest 2022 Festival at the SMX Convention Center last Sunday.

La Salle reaped its fourth consecutive title in Valorant, while its Call of Duty: Mobile team earned its ninth consecutive trophy.

The Teletigers Esports Club ruled the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament with a 3-1 romping of University of Batangas Brahman Sports.

Meanwhile, New Era University's Project Paradigm took home the crown in League of Legends as it downed University of the Philippines-Diliman's Oblation Esports.

In Wild Rift action, Holy Angel University's Valiant Esports Club lorded over Far Eastern University's Mayhem, 3-1.

The Alliance Games is the major event in the AcadArena-organized festival, which aimed to showcase the talents of collegiate esports teams across the countries.