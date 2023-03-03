Kyedae diagnosed with cancer, to start treatment soon

Canada-based content creator Kyedae "Kyedae" Schmyko meets up with fans during the CONQuest Festival 2022 held at the SMX Convention Center. Kyedae, known for streaming Valorant, headlined the festival along with other content creators. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



Valorant streamer Kyedae “Kyedae” Schmyko announced she was diagnosed with cancer.

In a tweet, the 100 Thieves streamer announced she will be starting treatment for acute myeloid leukemia very soon.

“I’ll be starting up treatment very soon. With that being said I’m not too sure how my body will react to the treatment so I do apologize in advance if my stream schedule isn’t consistent,” she said.

Acute myeloid leukemia is a disease of the bone marrow that is characterized by rapid growth of abnormal white blood cells.

The Japanese-Czech streamer was one of the headliners in CONQUEST 2022 held in the Philippines, and is lined up for this year’s iteration.

She is engaged to professional Valorant player Tyson “TenZ” Ngo.

She recently traveled to Sao Paulo, Brazil for VCT//LOCK IN, as one of the game’s most popular content creators.