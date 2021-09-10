Home  >  Life

Lumpiang Shanghai is top-rated Filipino food on TasteAtlas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 10 2021 02:46 PM

Lumpiang Shanghai. ABS-CBN News/File
Lumpiang Shanghai. ABS-CBN News/File


MANILA -- Lumpiang Shanghai topped the list of highest-rated Filipino food items on TasteAtlas, a website dedicated to celebrating cuisines from around the world.

The Filipino-style deep-fried spring rolls -- usually filled with ground pork and minced vegetables like carrots -- got a score of 4.9 stars, as seen in a post on TasteAtlas' Facebook page on Thursday.

At close second is the classic sour soup sinigang, which was earlier recognized by TasteAtlas as the world's top-rated vegetable soup. It received a score of 4.8 stars.

Next is tocino, or sweet cured pork that is a staple on the Filipino breakfast table, with a score of 4.7 stars. 

 

Other Filipino food items mentioned in TasteAtlas' rankings include sisig, adobo, and lechon, which were under the "great" category; daing, pinangat, and torta under the "ok" category; and balut, dinuguan, and pinipig under the "worst" category.

The scores given to the Filipino food items are based on reviews and ratings by TasteAtlas users, which include food critics. 

Related video:

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  food   TasteAtlas   Filipino food   lumpia  

BRAND NEWS