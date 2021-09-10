Lumpiang Shanghai. ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA -- Lumpiang Shanghai topped the list of highest-rated Filipino food items on TasteAtlas, a website dedicated to celebrating cuisines from around the world.

The Filipino-style deep-fried spring rolls -- usually filled with ground pork and minced vegetables like carrots -- got a score of 4.9 stars, as seen in a post on TasteAtlas' Facebook page on Thursday.

At close second is the classic sour soup sinigang, which was earlier recognized by TasteAtlas as the world's top-rated vegetable soup. It received a score of 4.8 stars.

Next is tocino, or sweet cured pork that is a staple on the Filipino breakfast table, with a score of 4.7 stars.

Other Filipino food items mentioned in TasteAtlas' rankings include sisig, adobo, and lechon, which were under the "great" category; daing, pinangat, and torta under the "ok" category; and balut, dinuguan, and pinipig under the "worst" category.

The scores given to the Filipino food items are based on reviews and ratings by TasteAtlas users, which include food critics.

