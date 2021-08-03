The world's best: Sinigang is top-rated vegetable soup on TasteAtlas

Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA –- Sinigang has put the Philippines on the world's food map.

TasteAtlas, a website dedicated to celebrating traditional food from all over the world, said sinigang is the world's best-rated vegetable soup.

Other top-rated vegetable soups include Turkey’s mercimek çorbası and Lithuania’s šaltibarščiai.

TasteAtlas described sinigang as a unique soup that is a true representative of Filipino cuisine “with its sour lightness perfectly matching the harsh tropical heat of the country.”

The website also named Locavore and Sentro 1771 as among the restaurants that serve good sinigang.