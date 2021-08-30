Judges pick winners of Miss Universe PH 2021 challenges

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines on Sunday announced the winners of its five virtual challenges.

The winners, according to the organization, were selected by the judges. Miss Universe Philippines earlier announced the Top 15 of each challenge, which is based on fan votes.

"We already know the verdict from the fan votes, and with the completion of our last virtual challenge, it's time to let the Universe know of our panelists' decisions from the previous challenges!" it said in a Facebook post.

Binibining Cebu 2018 Steffi Aberasturi, who represents Cebu province in the national pageant, won the runway challenge after her catwalk video became a viral hit.

"Asia's Next Top Model" winner Maureen Wroblewitz (Pangasinan) dominated the casting challenge, where candidates were asked to wear minimal makeup to highlight their natural beauty in different angles.

The three other virtual challenges of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 were topped by new names in the pageant scene.

Maria Corazon Abalos of Mandaluyong, who recently got the endorsement of actress-host Kris Aquino, was proclaimed winner of the headshot challenge.

Beatrice Luigi Gomez (Cebu City) and Victoria Velasquez Vincent (Cavite), meanwhile, topped the introduction and interview challenges.

From the current Top 50, only 30 candidates will get to compete on stage for the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 crown on September 25.

Organizers said that from there, it will be "back to zero with a different set of judges."

The winner of this year's pageant will represent the country in the 70th Miss Universe, which is set in Israel in December.

She will succeed Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo, who finished in the Top 21.

Related video: