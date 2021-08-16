MANILA -- Steffi Aberasturi of Cebu province topped the runway challenge of Miss Universe Philippines 2021.

She received the highest number of votes on the Miss Universe Philippines app for her runway video, which was shot at the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Masbate's Kisses Delavin, who earned the top spot in the two previous Miss Universe Philippines challenges, slipped to No. 3.

At second place is Maureen Wroblewitz, who is representing Pangasinan.

The Top 15 also included fan favorites such as Ayn Bernos (San Juan City), Leren Bautista (Laguna), Katrina Dimaranan (Taguig City), and Maria Corazon Abalos (Mandaluyong City).

Aberasturi made her name as a beauty queen after winning the Binibining Cebu title back in 2018.

She ranked fourth in Miss Universe Philippines' headshot and video introduction challenges.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 coronation night will be held on September 25.

Related video: