“Asia’s Next Top Model” winner Maureen Wroblewitz topped the casting video challenge of the Miss Universe Philippines 2021, the organization announced Saturday.

Wroblewitz bested 74 others in a challenge by the pageant, in which they wore minimal makeup to highlight their natural beauty in different angles.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Behind her was Miss Globe 2019 second runner-up Leren Bautista and winner of the runway challenge, Steffi Rose Aberasturi.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC





Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate and fan-favorite Kirsten Delavin placed fourth while Miss Supranational 2018 first runner-up Katrina Dimaranan completed the challenge Top 5.

Social media personality Ayn Bernos, Kamille Alyssa Quiñola, Cheri Flejoles, Noelyn Rose Campos, and Maria Corazon Abalos made it to the top 10.

The Miss Universe Philippines is set to announce the top 50 delegates who will advance to the next round. Only 30 will be competing in the coronation night of the local competition.

Earlier this week, Aberasturi of Cebu topped the runway challenge, after receiving the most votes on the Miss Universe Philippines app for her video, which was shot at the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway.

Wroblewitz took second spot while Delavin, who earned the top spot in the two previous Miss Universe Philippines challenges, slipped to No. 3.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 coronation night will be held on September 25.

The winner will represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant set in Israel in December.

The Philippines has 4 Miss Universe crowns won by Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).

The reigning Miss Universe Philippines, Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo, finished in the Top 21.

Related video: