MANILA -- "I don't do this for just anybody."

Kris Aquino made this statement on Tuesday as she showed her support for Corrine Abalos, one of the candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2021.

In an Instagram post, the host and actress encouraged her fans and followers to vote for Mandaluyong's representative in the national pageant.

Citing her reasons for supporting Abalos, Aquino said: "When her full name is Maria Corazon (exactly like my mom's) and our relationship with her family goes all the way back pre-Edsa Revolution, plus her grandparents share the same initials as my dad (BSA) and my mom (CCA), then obviously alam niyo na Corrine Abalos has my full support for Miss Universe Philippines."

"To all my friends and followers, I hope you give her a chance?" she added.

Family connections aside, Aquino believes that Abalos is "a worthy candidate" in Miss Universe 2021, citing primarily her educational background.

"Educated in Poveda and she graduated from DLSU (De La Salle University) in 2019 with a degree in AB International Studies Major in European Studies," she said.

"Definitely, hindi tayo mapapahiya sa Q&A."

According to her intro video for Miss Universe Philippines 2021, Abalos started a business called Cora's Seafood Market with her sister during the pandemic.

The candidate, who is now part of the Top 75, added that she used be a tutor for kids in Spain.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 coronation night will be held on September 25 and will feature only 30 candidates, who will be chosen after a series of virtual challenges.

