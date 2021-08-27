Miss Universe PH explains selection process for Top 30

MANILA -- This year, only 30 candidates will get the chance to compete on stage for the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 crown.

According to organizers, the finalists will be composed of 27 delegates selected by judges, and three contestants with the highest number of votes on the Miss Universe Philippines app.

Voting started last August 22, and will run until 11:59 p.m. on August 31.

According to Miss Universe Philippines, the 27 finalists will be selected based solely on their performance over the past months, stressing that "high fan votes in the previous challenges does not guarantee placement."

"So it is possible for a delegate to make it into the Top 30 completely on her own merit," it said.

The winner of this year's pageant will represent the country in the 70th Miss Universe, which is set in Israel in December.

She will succeed Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo, who finished in the Top 21.

