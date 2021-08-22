MANILA - Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) on Sunday introduced the candidates who made it to the Top 50 of its 2021 pageant.

The delegates were selected based on fan votes along with MUP Organization judges.

MUP said in a Facebook post that the wits and spontaneity the Top 50 candidates will be put to the test next, and their performances will be judged by a panel of experts.

“Watch out for the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Interview Challenge. Coming real soon,” said MUP.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 coronation night will be held on September 25 and will feature only 30 candidates, who will be chosen after a series of virtual challenges.

The winner will represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant set in Israel in December.

The Philippines has four Miss Universe crowns won by Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).

The reigning Miss Universe Philippines, Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo, finished in the Top 21.

