LOOK: Heart Evangelista, Brandon Boyd paint together

MANILA -- Heart Evangelista continues to give a glimpse of her art collaboration with Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd.

On Monday, the actress shared a photo of her painting with the singer-songwriter on Instagram Stories. Like Evangelista, Boyd is also a visual artist and is the founder of the Moonlight Arts Collective.

In another post, she posted one of her artworks for Boyd's Moonlight Arts Collective. "Colors of the moment," she wrote.

Over the weekend, Evangelista uploaded photos from her shoot with Boyd in Los Angeles, California as she invited her Instagram followers to look forward to their "painting collab."

"Celebrating art," she said in the caption.

Evangelista is in the United States to attend to work-related engagements. Aside from her project with Boyd, she has also been spotted with other celebrities such as the cast of the Netflix show "Bling Empire" and "Crazy Rich Asians" author Kevin Kwan.