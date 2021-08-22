Is Heart Evangelista part of 'Bling Empire' season 2?

Heart Evangelista and Bling Empire's Kane Lim. Photo from Evangelista's Instagram page.

MANILA - Filipina actress Heart Evangelista has been posting photos with the cast of Netflix's "Bling Empire", making her fans wonder if she will be part of the show's second season.

Evangelista, who is currently in the US, posted photos of her with Kane Lim last week.

Lim also posted a video of him and Evangelista with Kelly Mi Li, who also appeared on the show's first season.

Then on Sunday, Evangelista reposted photos of her and Lim on her Instagram Stories, along with posts by fans speculating that she will be part of the show's second season.

Lim also posted photos of him with Evangelista and designer Mark Bumgarner on his Instagram Stories.

Bling Empire is a Netflix reality show featuring the lives of "crazy rich" Asian-Americans in Los Angeles.

Produced by Filipino-American Brandon Panaligan, the first season of Bling Empire premiered on Netflix in January this year. Several American media reported the show has been renewed for a second season.