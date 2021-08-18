LOOK: Brandon Boyd takes portraits of Heart Evangelista

Heart Evangelista is used to being in front of the camera, but it's not every day that she gets to have her photos taken by Brandon Boyd.

The frontman of the rock band Incubus shared photos of him taking portraits of Evangelista on Wednesday (Manila time), saying it was "a pleasure" to meet the actress and her team.

Evangelista is currently in the United States to attend to work-related engagements, including her art collaboration with Boyd's Moonlight Arts Collective.

"She is the consummate multi-hyphenate: actor, singer, model, spokesperson, and (drumroll please...) painter!" Boyd said of Evangelista. "I'm so excited to show everyone our first collaboration."

Evangelista replied in the comments section, saying: "It was a good day. Thank you." She ended her post with a white heart emoji.

Evangelista's paintings were among those included in Moonlight Arts Collective, which features "hand-signed, limited art from cultural icons who draw, paint, photograph, and moonlight as visual artists."

Boyd said more details about the project will be released soon.

