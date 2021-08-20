LOOK: Heart Evangelista reunites with Kevin Kwan in US

Actress Heart Evangelista got to spend some quality time in the United States with "Crazy Rich Asians" author Kevin Kwan, more than three years after their stint together in France.

The two had lunch at The Peninsula Beverly Hills in California, as seen in their respective Instagram posts on Thursday (Manila time).

"Brunch and then some. Grateful for your friendship," Evangelista said in her post.

Kwan, for his part, said it was "great catching up" with the actress at the luxury hotel.

Evangelista was featured in Kwan's "Real Crazy Rich Asians" video for Harper's Bazaar back in 2018.

The clip showed Evangelista and other Asian style icons in Paris with the "Crazy Rich Asians" author.

Kwan then wrote the foreword of Evangelista's book, "Styled By Heart," which was released in 2019.

Last year, Kwan revealed that Evangelista's handpainted Hermes bags will be featured in his upcoming TV project.

