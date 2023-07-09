What younger journalists can learn from Mario Dumaual

Mario Dumaual at the ABS-CBN newsroom in 2019. Photo by Nonie Sales, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- While he shone on his own amid the galaxy of stars that he pursued in his daily coverage, veteran journalist Mario Dumaual was a down-to-earth man to the people he worked with day in and out for more than 30 years.

For a number of his colleagues in ABS-CBN, Dumaual's relationships with them transcended the daily grind.

After Dumaual's family confirmed his passing on Wednesday, workmates placed flowers, a candle, and written notes at his cubicle in the ABS-CBN newsroom.

Some would recall him being a fixture there on afternoons, intently typing out his "Star Patrol" scripts.

OLD-SCHOOL

More than one tribute from co-workers past and present described Dumaual as "old-school"--which the work-from-home setup implemented for a while by the newsroom failed to hamper.

"Isa siya sa talagang pumupunta dito sa office para mag-oversee ng kanyang reports, stories," said Rod Macenas, his entertainment desk editor from April until he passed.

"'Pag talagang gustong-gusto niya 'yung storya, kahit day off niya, kahit rest day niya, talagang papasok siya."

Among the most recent of those coverages Dumaual "mine-d" was veteran actress Nora Aunor's 70th birthday bash.

Colleagues noted how Dumaual forged relationships with the stars he covered and respected their privacy.

"TV Patrol" anchor Henry Omaga-Diaz, whose friendship with Dumaual began in the early 1990s when they were fellow night-shifters in the field, said Dumaual elevated and even revolutionized showbiz reporting.

"Kahit entertainment, pwede ka pa rin na maging tunay na mamamahayag, maging straight journalism. 'Yon siguro 'yong impact ni Mario, at 'yon ang dapat matutunan ng mga batang journalist kay Mario," Omaga-Diaz said.

"Ang sabi ko nga, sa entertainment industry, hindi ka pa 'made' kung hindi ka na-interview ni Mario."

As he gave respect to his news subjects, Dumaual in turn was respected by all--whether celebrities, politicians, or fellow media workers, Omaga-Diaz said.

RESPECT

Mario Dumaual with one of his "TV Patrol" producers Irish Vidal. Photo courtesy: Irish Vidal

Dumaual also extended that respect to younger co-workers despite his stature in the Kapamilya newsroom.

"Mapagbigay siya regardless of your age," said "TV Patrol" producer Rachel Hermosura, who handled Dumaual's stories in 2017 and 2023.

"Kasi bata ako na desk editor and yet, tinrato niya ako na desk editor niya nang may respeto, nang may dignidad, na seryoso naming tinanggap 'yung trabaho namin.

"Magkakaroon kami ng mga debate na, 'Rache, dapat ba isama 'to sa storya o hindi?' Tapos bibigyan ko siya ng ideas, magsasabi rin siya, 'Parang ganito.' Ta's magkakasundo kami, ganon."

Irish Vidal, Dumaual's "TV Patrol" segment producer since 2016, remembered his sharp memory for previous coverages which he would ask her to retrieve when he needed them for current reports.

Dumaual would be unrelenting, Vidal added, always keeping tabs on his stories until they aired--especially if he was unable to personally supervise editing.

"Sobrang kulit niya, nasa bahay pa lang ako... hanggang sa kangaragan na ng 'Patrol', tumatawag pa rin 'yan: 'Irish okay na ba tayo? Okay ka na? Kumpleto ka na?" she recalled.

"Ngayon, hindi na siya makatawag sa'kin, so 'yon 'yong nami-miss ko, 'yon 'yong sobrang nami-miss ko sa kanya."

ENCOURAGEMENT

Zyann Ambrosio with Mario Dumaual, Korina Sanchez and other staff of "Balitang K" during their anniversary coverage in Guam. Courtesy: Zyann Ambrosio

Other ABS-CBN reporters also have their own stories learning from Dumaual.

Zyann Ambrosio first met him when she began as a researcher for the newsmagazine "Balitang K" in the late 1990s.

Despite her lack of skill then in writing the stories they covered, she said Dumaual encouraged her to take the risk when they flew to Guam for an anniversary special and no writer joined them.

"'Zy, subukan mo na kasi, h'wag ka matakot,' sabi niyang gano’n. 'Magsusulat ka lang niyan.' Sabing gano’n, 'Eh researcher lang experience ko.' 'Eh try mo lang'," she recalled.

"Apat na istorya ang umere. So happy na happy ako nu’n kasi nga sabi ko, words of encouragement nga ni Sir Mario naka-uplift sa akin."

While he could be strict with work, Dumaual also showed extra care for his colleagues.

He would ask about co-workers' family members, make sure everyone at a videoke night-out was taken care of, or approach someone to ask for--or divulge--the latest "chismis".

"Kapag nagtrabaho si Sir Mario, dire-diretso, pero kaya niyang pumreno para sa pamilya," Hermosura said.

Mario Dumaual and long-time cameraman Ricky Bautista ride atop a Meralco cherry-picker truck to get a good vantage point for a shot and standupper. Courtesy: Ricky Bautista

Ricky Bautista, Dumaual's cameraman in the night beat, said: "Pagdating sa bahay tatawagan ka, 'Kumusta ka na.' Kahit madaling araw tatawag 'yon. ‘Oh, pahinga ka na.' Magugulat ka e, pero bukas ng umaga tatawag 'yon, 'May trabaho ulit tayo'."

He also tried to be a bridge in the newsroom--whether it was to try healing rifts among co-workers or asking help for colleagues who were sick or in financial need.

Dumaual is set to be interred on July 9, Sunday, at the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City.

The ABS-CBN-led program during Dumaual's wake on Friday reunited Kapamilya journalists from various generations--on-cam and behind the camera, still with ABS or without--who came in appreciation for his legacy and friendship.

News chief Francis Toral said leading a standing ovation for the man she called "one of a kind": “ABS-CBN will never be the same again.”

It was a tribute for a journalist who simply set out to do good work but through relentless little gestures impacted many lives beyond his reports.

RELATED VIDEO: