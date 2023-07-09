Veteran ABS-CBN showbiz reporter Mario Dumaual received a standing ovation from his fellow "Kapamilya" Friday, befitting a pillar of entertainment journalism in the field of broadcast.

“We love him. We will miss him. Bihira natin ma-appreciate isa't isa. Let's give him a round of applause, which he truly deserves,” ABS-CBN News chief Francis Toral said.

Past and present ABS-CBN employees held a tribute for Dumaual, recalling treasured memories and invaluable lessons he taught them as they gave the unparalleled news icon a final farewell.

Ariel Fulgado, one of Dumaual's former cameramen, said that more than being a reliable and credible colleague, Dumaual was part of his family.

“Ninong siya sa kumpil ng bunso ko. Madalas siya sa importanteng okasyon ng aking pamilya. Binibigyan niya ng oras. 'Yun ang bagay na miss ko kay lolo,” he said in tears.

“Maraming salamat, Boss Mario, sa friendship and memories. We will forever treasure it. Sa muli nating pagkikita.”

Dumaual’s superiors and even Star Patrollers that he took under his wing were all in agreement that Dumaual was deeply loved for his work ethic and kind words.

“What he contributed will be a lifetime of memories. Always iba muna bago siya. That's Mario. We will surely miss him but his legacy will live on," former ABS-CBN News executive Charie Villa said.

“Si Sir Mario hindi siya madamot magbigay ng payo at knowledge. From time to time, tatawag. I am proud naging bahagi ako ng paglalakbay ni Sir Mario,” former TV Patrol executive producer Bert Apostol added.

Marie Lozano, former ABS-CBN showbiz reporter, and one of the pilot “angels” of Dumaual, said the broadcaster was “a good man.”

“We lost a really good one,” she grieved.

Ganiel Krishnan, one of Dumaual’s last mentees, agreed.

“We will miss you. Sobrang mamimiss kita kasi lagi mo ko tatanong sakin 'ano na?' Or minsan mag message 'yan around 2am — 'Tapos ka na ba sa coverage? Kamusta?' We love you so much,” the Star Patroller lamented.

Like other colleagues Dumaual came across, Krishnan had a slew of moments she shared with the lauded journalist that she says she will always be proud of.

“[Noong] 2016 po hindi pa ko reporter for TV Patrol he was there. Tinanong niya ako 'Gusto mo ba maging ABS-CBN reporter?' Wow na wow ako kasi siyempre Mario Dumaual 'yun. Sobrang gusto ko po. Then a year later kami sa newsroom, super happy siya for me,” she said.

“Si Tito Mario nagturo sa akin paano mag report sa showbiz… Salamat sa lahat ng learnings” she added.

Dumaual also took time to nurture the talent of other budding reporters who were not on the showbiz beat.

"Napabilis training ko dahil kay Mario. He would guide me. He would be very helpful. Lolo, tatay, tito. As I matured as a reporter, mas malapit friendship namin ni Mario,” former ABS-CBN reporter Jing Castaneda said.

She added: “He believes in you. 'Yun ang magic ng Mario Dumaual. Guide ka niya pero papakita niya na he believes in you.

Some former ABS-CBN employees revealed that even after they left the company, Dumaual unfailingly still treated them as “Kapamilya.”

"Si Mario lagi nag-woworry yan sa ibang tao. Ang namiss ko kay Mario after every coverage, kahit nag retire na ako nag-uusap kami after,” Cherry Cornell, Dumaual's long time desk editor, said.

“Paalam, Mario. Binigla mo kami,” she said.

Colleagues who had been with Dumaual for decades are witnesses that his brilliance never faded over the years.

"Hindi madali magmahal pero si Mario mahal ng lahat. Nakita niyo naman mula sa researcher, editor hanggang desk. Mga reporters, mga anchors, lahat. Well-loved si Mario sa newsroom. Ang storya ni Mario ay storya ng bawat empleyado, bawat personality, Mario will forever be in my mind lalo in our heart,” TV Patrol anchor Henry Omaga-Diaz said.

"Lahat ng nakasalamuha niya pinaramdam niya tayo ang bituin na worth a star of our own,” Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN chief of reporters, added.

During the memorial, Toral thanked the Dumaual family for sharing Mario with the ABS-CBN News family.

"He was proudest in his role as a devoteD family man. Pinagmamalaki niya family. As much as he was your rock, he lived for you. Maraming salamat hindi nyo pinagkait si Mario sa amin. ABS-CBN will never be the same again," Toral said.

The Dumaual family admitted they are still unsure how to pick themselves up but said they are drawing strength from the people who loved the journalist.

“What’s comforting is that he was so well loved by collegues in ABS, his relatives, and friends of Mama, and Papa's friends in the industry," Dumaual’s son Miguel noted.

"I was told by a good friend the pain won't ease, it will keep going, but the capacity to equate that pain with love will grow."