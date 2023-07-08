Pageant community, nagluluksa rin sa pagpanaw ni Mario Dumaual

Kuha ni Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MAYNILA – Bukod sa mundo ng showbiz, ramdam din sa pageant community ang pagpanaw ng beteranong mamamahayag na si Mario Dumaual.

Hindi lamang mga artista ang tinutukan ni Dumaual sa kaniyang apat na dekadang karera sa ABS-CBN kung hindi maging ang iba’t ibang beauty contest sa bansa.

"The world has lost an incredible life. Maraming maraming salamat to tito mario for sharing your piece of time to me esp when i competed in the miss intercontinental. our late night calls just to update you. Thank you tito for your sacrifices,” ani Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Obeñita.

Para naman kay Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Valencia Lakrini, mapalad siya na makilala si Dumaual na sumubaybay sa kaniyang landas sa beauty pageant.

“Tito Mario I am so blessed to have the opportunity to get to know you. You've been there from the very start of my bb journey towards the globe. I am so blessed to have had you in my life. I know it won't be the same with you but i'm grateful to have the opportunity to be interviewed by you,” saad ni Lakrini.

Samantala, nalulungkot man ay nagpapasalamat pa rin ang mga dating Miss Universe Philippines na sina Ariella Arida, MJ Lastimosa, at Gazini Ganados sa yumaong showbiz reporter.

“Dear Tito Mario the whole pageant industry will surely miss you. Nakita mo yung journey ko starting from Miss Philippines Earth. Ikaw unang naka-interview sa akin pati sa Miss Unvierse journey ko. Nakita mo journey ko kung saan ako nagsimula until showbiz. You've been part of everyone's life lalo sa pageant industry kaya mamimiss po namin kayo,” pahayag ni Arida.

“He is the pillar of the industry and we adore him. Everytime we see him, he was so charming and he brought light to every conversation that we had. He made us feel comfortable, he was so, so nice to us. Hearing him passing has a great impact, he will forever be remembered as the one who makes sure that everyone was having fun while getting interviewed,” dagdag pa ni Ganados.

Inalala naman ni Lastimosa ang unang pagkakataon na makausap siya ni Dumaual noong 2011 sa unang sabak niya sa Binibining Pilipinas.

“It will be such an overwhelming feeling and a pleasure to be interviewed by him. And, it makes you really feel special and whenever he does his interviews during pageant events you'd really feel the sincerity and that sparkling glow in his eyes whenever he listens to you and the small talks that he makes every interview,” kuwento nito.

Nakiramay din ang Binibining Pilipinas Charities Group sa pamilya ni Dumaual na sa maraming taon ay sinubaybayan ang pag

eant ng kanilang organisasyon.

Nagbigay-pugay din ang ilan pang malalapit sa mamamahayag sa mundo ng pageant latulad nina Rodgil Flores at Miss Universe Organization.

Bago pumanaw, naibalita pa ni Dumaual nitong Mayo ang Miss Universe Philippines at Bb. Pilipinas.