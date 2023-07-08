ABS-CBN colleagues of Mario Dumaual deliver their tribute speeches for the late showbiz reporter.

MANILA – Former colleagues of Mario Dumaual in ABS-CBN were in unison in admitting that the late veteran showbiz reporter is irreplaceable in the industry.

ABS-CBN News employees, past and present, trooped to the Loyola Memorial Chapels Commonwealth to celebrate Dumaual's the life and legacy.

Cherie Coronel, Dumaual’s long-time desk editor, started the almost three-hour long tribute for the late journalist, recalling some of their fondest memories together.

Coronel boasted how good Dumaual was as a writer, praising the quality of his reports and at the same time his commitment to the job.

“Napakamasunurin yan. Pag sinabing alas-4 ang submission, alas-4 nasa akin ang script. Konting-konti lang ang aking ine-edit,” she said. “Lahat ng mga istorya ni Mario palaging maganda at maayos kasi pulido siyang magsulat. Hindi ako kailanman nagkaroon ng hirap kay Mario.

In tears, she even quoted what many cameramen would describe Dumaual: “irreplaceable.”

“Alamat si Sir Mario. Irreplaceable si Sir Mario. Wala nang magiging katulad niya. There’s a void now,” Coronel added.

His professionalism made him a notable journalist in the entertainment scene, spending almost 40 years in the field.

Ariel Fulgado, his former cameraman, is one of those who witnessed Dumaual’s work ethics that established himself as a pillar of showbiz journalism.

“Nakita ko kung gaano siya ka-professional sa trabaho niya. Kaya ganun siya ka-respetado ng entertainment press. Hinahanap siya sa lahat ng pinupuntahan naming events kapag wala siya. Umaabot pa nga sa punto na hinihintay siya bago magsimula ang event,” he recalled.

Coronel also commended how he mentored three “Mario’s angels,” namely: Marie Lozano, Gretchen Fullido, and Ginger Conejero.

Dumaual was the one who mentored the three ABS-CBN Star Patrollers and he made sure to mold them fit in the industry.

Dumaual’s thoughtfulness and generosity went beyond working hours as he had been there for many of his colleagues even for their personal lives – proving that he was not just a workmate for many ABS-CBN employees.

“Mario has always been there. Kung gusto mong kausapin si Mario lagi siyang nandun. Hindi niya dino-dominate yung usapan,” TV Patrol anchor Henry Omaga Diaz said.

Their friendship began almost 30 years ago when they had to work together amid a limited number of ABS-CBN crew then.

Diaz also recalled how they got into trouble in a bar in Quezon City that resulted in Dumaual’s head injury.

But as time passed by, their stories slowly shifted to their families – most especially their grandchildren.

“Dati pinag-uusapan namin may kalokohan nang kaunti hanggang sa dumating ang pagkakataon na ang pinag-uusapan na namin yung mga apo namin,” the journalist said.

Former ABS-CBN chief Charie Villa also talked about Dumaual’s selflessness in the office, citing how the latter bugged him many times to ask for help for their colleagues in the company.

“He never showed na parang boss siya. He’s always the mentor. He’s always the guide. He’s always kayo muna,” Villa said.

“Si Mario laging nagwo-worry yan sa ibang tao. Si Mario minsan di niya sasabihin kung anong nangyayari. Malalaman ko na lang the following day. Hindi siya magli-leave. Lagi siyang, ‘okay ako Cherie,’” Coronel said.

That’s why for Diaz, Dumaual’s life is the best representation of many people in ABS-CBN News – from coverages to their family lives.

“Yung istorya ni Mario ay istorya ng bawat empleyado, reporter ng ABS-CBN News. Yung magmula sa mga coverage, kung paano hinandle, magmula sa immaturity hanggang sa apo na ang pinag-uusapan, makikita mo yung daloy ng buhay sa newsroom,” he explained.

ABS-CBN News chief Francis Toral extended her gratitude to the family of Dumaual for lending him in the newsroom for almost four decades.

“I would like to thank Mario’s family. On behalf of the entire ABS-CBN News team and in behalf of our former boss Ging Reyes, who loves Mario and whom Mario loved, I would like to thank you, maraming salamat na hindi n’yo pinagkait si Mario sa amin. Maraming maraming salamat,” Toral said.

According to her, Dumaual was most proud of his role as a family man, above all his accolades in the entertainment scene.

Speaking in behalf of the family, Dumaual’s son Miguel admitted that they are still at a loss for words, as it was their patriarch who kept them standing firm through the years.

“Everything feels so daunting. Everything was sure when Papa’s around. We didn’t have to fear for anything, for tomorrow, or for the next years. But with our foundation gone, we don’t know where we’ll begin,” said Miguel, who is also an editor at ABS-CBN News Digital.

But the tributes and honors given to his father by his colleagues gave Miguel and their family strength and comfort.

“Pagbalik ko po sa office, pag handa na po ako, I’ll find comfort in your faces because you’ve made me know na mahal n’yo si Papa. I never heard you say anything about my father so when I’m back with ABS-CBN, mas lumalim pa po yung pagmamahal ko sa inyo, sa pamilya namin sa ABS-CBN,” Miguel said.

Dumaual passed away on July 5 after battling severe fungal infection, a complication during his recovery from a heart attack last month.

His internment is scheduled on July 9, Sunday, at the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City.

