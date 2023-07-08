Lhar Santiago of GMA-7 visits the wake of Mario Dumaual.

MANILA – The late veteran showbiz reporter Mario Dumaual not only left lasting memories with his colleagues in ABS-CBN; he even built a formidable friendship with his counterpart in GMA-7, Lhar Santiago.

Santiago paid tribute to his best friend on Friday at the Loyola Memorial Chapels Commonwealth as he opened up on some of their fondest memories together – which spanned more than three decades.

According to the GMA entertainment reporter, his first encounter with Dumaual was back in 1987 when he was still working with TV Patrol.

But despite transferring to another network, their communication never ended as they kept seeing each other in tons of coverage through the years.

“Hindi po kami naging madamot sa isa’t isa. Kami, walang taguan pero may respetuhan. Kung meron siyang story na talagang alam kong kanya yun, I’ll respect it. Kung meron naman akong story na gusto ko talaga gawin, ire-respect naman niya. Very personal ang aming professional relationship,” said Santiago.

When he got hospitalized last year, Dumaual was there to remind him to take maintenance medicine and not just food supplements.

Santiago continued that he also advised the veteran reporter to have his body checked but Dumaual did not heed his advice.

The GMA journalist admitted that it was difficult for him to let his “sparring partner” go but he assured that their friendship has been etched in his heart.

“Hindi po madaling tanggapin na yung sparring partner ko ay di ko na makakasama. Pero yung pagkakaibigan po namin nandito na yun, nasa puso na yun. Hindi mawawala,” he continued.

At the end of his speech, Santiago vowed that he will always be there for Dumaual’s family.

“Yung pamilya po ni Mario ay itinuturing ko nang pamilya ko rin. Ang isang ipinangako ko lang kahit hindi narinig ni Mario, I will always be there for his family.”

Dumaual passed away on July 5 after battling a severe fungal infection, a complication during his recovery from a heart attack last month.

His internment is scheduled on July 9, Sunday, at the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City.