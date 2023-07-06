Tributes pour in for ABS-CBN reporter Mario Dumaual

MANILA -- Long-time ABS-CBN reporter Mario Dumaual, who passed away on Wednesday morning, is being remembered and honored as heartfelt tributes continue to flood in.

Dumaual had been battling a severe fungal infection, a complication during his recovery from a heart attack, and was confined for a month at the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City.

According to actress Sharon Cuneta, Dumaual was a rare kind of person in showbiz.

"Sure he was a showbiz reporter but he was decent, fair, and loved whom he loved. He was my friend. I cannot believe that I now exist in a world without someone like him. That his family adores and treasures him is only a testament to the kind of person he was. I will miss his smile and running to him for a hug everytime we saw each other. May he rest in peace. He will be sorely missed," she said.

Boy Abunda, meanwhile, described Dumaual as a good friend and a great human being.

"Mario and I worked side by side on many stories about stars, superstars, and everyone in between and around them. Tough job. It was never easy. He hustled hard to get his stories just as we all did. But he valued the story before and after the stories we ran after -- his relationship with people, with friends like us," he said.

Former Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, for her part, said she will always remember Dumaual's interviews, messages and friendship with fondness.

"Mario is known as an entertainment journalist, but he covered as well the Department of Tourism during my term as Secretary. I always look forward to interviews with him, because he ask questions that are straight and fair. He is a journalist who knows his craft. I regret not being able to see him after transferring to my current work," she said, "Our condolences to the family of Mario."

Journalists Niña Corpuz, Julius Babao, Gretchen Fullido and Ginger Conejero were also heartbroken over what happened.

"My heart hurts. I can't believe you're gone," said Corpuz.

"Your generosity with stories & coverages and your tough love helped me grow to become the journalist & person that I am today. I still can’t believe that you’re gone, but all the memories will remain in my heart. You are and forever will be the one and only Mario Dumaual that shaped Philippine entertainment news… and I will forever be inspired by your legacy. I hope that someday I could make you proud," said Fullido.

"Still processing. I can’t seem to wrap my mind around it. My heart goes out to your family - Mrs. D, the kids and your beautiful apos. I wish I could pay my respects and say goodbye in person. The memories have hit hard today - there are so many of them. Rest well my dear friend and mentor @mario_dumaual. Until we cheers again, salamat," said Conejero.

"Losing a good friend is never easy. Mario Dumaual just like many of us had crosses to carry during his lifetime. But whenever we see him, he’s the kind that does not show his wounds. He was always jolly, happy, and sometimes naughty specially when we are in our 'Maritess' mode. Today we grieve his passing. Tomorrow let us celebrate the wonderful life of one of the pillars of the entertainment media. A family man, a hardworking man and a great human being," said Babao.

Dumaual was survived by his wife Cherie and children Luigi, Miguel, Maxine, William, and Thessa.

Through Dumaual's Instagram account, his family said that the wake of the late journalist will be held from 2 p.m. of July 6, until the afternoon of July 9 at the Loyola Memorial Chapels Commonwealth.

Internment is scheduled on July 9, Sunday, at the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City.