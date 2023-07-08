Home  >  Entertainment

Kaanak, kaibigan pumunta sa huling araw ng lamay ni Mario Dumaual

Posted at Jul 08 2023 08:45 PM

Nagpapatuloy ang pagdating ng mga kaanak, kaibigan at mga nagmamahal sa beteranong entertainment journalist na si Mario Dumaual sa huling gabi ng lamay nito. Nagpa-Patrol, Anna Cerezo. TV Patrol, Sabado, 8 Hulyo 2023. 

