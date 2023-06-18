Drag artist Jona Quinn. Photo: Instagram/@the.jquinn

MANILA — K-pop has taken the world by storm in recent years, so it comes as no surprise that many young people aspire to become idols. It’s a dream that local drag queen Jona Quinn fulfills through her craft.

Jona, who calls herself “local drag’s K-pop diva,” describes her aesthetic as heavily inspired by popular culture from East Asia, mostly South Korea and Japan. It’s reflected in her performances, wherein she usually lip-syncs and dances to songs by groups such as Blackpink and TWICE.

For Jona, drag — the art of dressing and acting exaggeratedly as another gender, usually for entertainment purposes — “is an outlet for my childhood frustrations,” she said in an online interview with ABS-CBN News.

The 24-year-old performer shared that she became a K-pop fan in 2009 because of Sandara Park, a former Philippine-based singer-actress who went on to debut in the iconic girl band 2NE1.

This led to Jona wanting to become a K-pop star, but financial constraints hindered her from flying to South Korea to audition and become a trainee.

“Noon pa lang gusto ko nang mag-audition as a trainee sa Korea pero hindi afford ng family ko na mag-ibang bansa ako and hindi ako mag-aral,” Jona said.

(Back then, I’ve always wanted to audition to become a trainee in Korea but my family couldn’t afford to send me to another country and I didn’t have the option to stop schooling.)

“So noong naging drag queen ako, doon ko nilabas ‘yong frustration ko, na idol ako sa sarili kong mundo, K-pop idol ako sa mga pinaggagawa ko,” she said.

(So when I became a drag queen, that’s where I released my frustrations. I’m an idol in my own world, I’m a K-pop idol with the things I’m doing.)

Becoming a drag queen who performs K-pop is a “healing” experience for Jona. “Kasi ‘yong mga pangarap ko noong bagets pa ako, nalalabas ko siya ngayon in drag,” she said.

(Because my dreams when I was younger, I’m finally able to do them now through drag.)

Beginnings

Jona, born Jonard Agawin, said she does not have a “coming out” story because her parents already knew she was gay due to her mannerisms as a child.

Even when she was in high school, Jona was already exposed to drag thanks to her online friends. After graduating, she would accompany her friends to photoshoots and club performances.

“Doon ako nagmo-monitor sa kanila… may napi-pick up ako sa kanila, kung paano sila gagalaw sa stage, kung paano ‘yong mga quick change ng costumes,” Jona said.

(I would monitor their performances… I would pick things up from them, like how they move on the stage or how they quickly change costumes.)

After her father passed away in 2015, Jona began doing drag as a means to support her schooling, finding her aesthetic during her first month of performing at a club in Quezon City.

“‘Yong unang month pa lang, nagta-try ako ng iba-ibang kakanta, kung ano’yong bagay sa'kin. Wala talaga, hindi nag-click sa’kin ‘yong Western acts,” she recounted. “Then one day, tinry ko mag-2NE1 na song at saka mag-’Gangnam Style.’ Doon ako una naka-experience na marami pumapalakpak.”

(During my first month, I tried performing different songs to see what would fit me, but Western acts didn’t really click. Then one day, I performed a 2NE1 song and Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style.’ That’s when I first experienced a lot of people applauding me.)

Jona acknowledges that not all drag audiences are into South Korean idol music, so she usually picks songs from K-pop artists that many people are familiar with. She also performs songs from lesser-known acts, depending on the event.

Jona Quinn performs 'Lalisa' by Lisa of K-pop girl group Blackpink. Video courtesy of Jona Quinn

Challenges

But being a drag queen with a niche aesthetic also has its challenges, like when club managers fail to understand that some performers have a “branding,” Jona said.

“Kapag mayroon kang specific branding sa drag mo, tulad ng K-pop aesthetic na ginagawa ko, nami-misunderstood ng management ng mga bar, na parang tina-typecast ko daw ‘yong sarili ko into a genre,” she explained.

(When your drag has a specific branding, like the K-pop aesthetic that I do, bar managements often misunderstand them and tell me that I’m typecasting myself into a genre.)

“Hindi nila naintindihan na hindi naman kailangang pare-parehas kami ng mga ginagawang ‘Drag Race’ songs or Western songs [like those by] Lady Gaga [and] Katy Perry.”

(They don’t understand that we don’t have to perform the same ‘Drag Race’ songs or Western songs like those by Lady Gaga and Katy Perry.)

Some clubs also give inadequate pay to drag queens, prompting the likes of Jona — who also works as a professional hairstylist — to quit being a resident performer. She now organizes her own events and performs at her drag sisters’ shows.

Self-marketing

Jona advised “baby” drag queens, especially those who have a niche aesthetic like her, to come up with a “strong marketing strategy.”

“Kailangan mo ng strong marketing strategy para ilagay ‘yong sarili mo sa radar kasi kapag maghihintay ka lang ng gig pero may branding ka na gustong sundin, walang masyadong magbu-book sa’yo. Kailangan mong matutong i-market ‘yong sarili,” she said.

(You need a strong marketing strategy to put yourself on the radar because if you just wait for gigs but you have a branding that you want to follow, you won’t get a lot of bookings. You need to learn how to market yourself.)

The performer also said budding drag queens should not be afraid to experiment.

“Kung may specific feel ka na gustong ipakita sa mga tao, just go for it. Huwag mo iisipin na baka ayaw ng tao kasi hindi ka katulad noong naka-box na queen na kayang mag-split, kayang mag-tumbling, kayang mag-stunts,” she said.

(If you have a specific feel that you want to show people, just go for it. Don’t think that people won’t like you just because you’re not like other boxed queens who can split, do tumbling and other stunts.)

“Sobrang lawak na ng market ng drag ngayon dito sa Pilipinas na at one point makakahanap ka ng mga taong susuporta sa'yo,” she added.

(The drag market is so big here in the Philippines that at one point, you’ll find people who will support you.)

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

FROM THE ARCHIVES