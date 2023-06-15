Drag artist Francine Athena, more commonly known as GG Vulva. Photos from Athena's Instagram account.

MANILA — More than just an art form, drag helped Francine Athena, more commonly known as GG Vulva, embrace her femininity and be confident in her own skin.

“Malaking tulong sa ’kin 'yung drag para ma-explore ang aking identity. When I do drag kasi, I don’t feel like my drag persona is my alter ego, but more of my genuine self that I can express myself on a daily basis. Very hyper-feminine ako ‘pag naka-drag ako, and I don’t like being hyper-feminine kapag naka-drag lang. I want to do it in everyday life. Doon nag-start ‘yung pag-explore ko ng identity ko as a woman,” GG told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

“Later on I figured out, pati sa how I express myself sa role ng woman sa society, kung ano ‘yung lifestyle ng woman, ganon ako ever since pa na before pa ako mag-drag. So naging way lang ‘yung drag to figure out my femininity. Pero ever since I was a child, masasabi kong babae na talaga ako,” she added.

A fan of video games, GG wanted to put her love for gaming in her drag persona with her first name from the catch phrase “Good Game” and her femininity with her second name.

“I play video games, PC games to be exact. I play Genshin (Impact), I play League of Legends, and I play DOTA, di ba very lalaki kasi laking (computer) shop ako. So when you say GG, it (means) good game. I want my drag to represent, ‘pag nasa stage ako, I will give you a good game. I will give you a good show,” the drag artist said.



“Kahit man lang sa pangalan magka-p****k ako. Ganun ko talaga siya in-introduce para kahit sa pangalan magka-p****k man lang ako, maging woman man lang ako sa pandinig niyo,” she added.

The COVID-19 pandemic made GG explore her drag aesthetic when she saw popular drag artists like “Drag Race Philippines” season 1 winner Precious Paula Nicole hold shows online.

“Nag-start ako ng online show kasi nakikita ko sina Mrs. Tan, sina Precious (Paula Nicole), sina Brigiding, ‘yung mga ‘Drag Race PH’ queens na nagso-show sa online. Sabi ko, kaya ko 'to, parang keri naman pero ‘di ko pala siya kaya nang ako lang. Ang dami palang factors na nagpe-play sa drag show. Hindi lang siya ‘yung kung paano mo ipre-present 'yung sarili mo but, of course, ‘yung piyesa na ipe-present mo and kung saang platform mo siya isho-show,” she added.

“Nag-try ako ng mga eme-emeng online shows. ‘Yung sa mga friends ko lang, nagla-live ako sa Facebook. Tapos naisipan kong mag-online selling (in) drag. Tapos napagod din ako nun pero nagme-make-up pa rin ako, nag-e-explore pa rin ako ng looks,” she added.

The 2022 elections sealed her passion for drag as she performed for the campaign rallies of former Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

“Pinakauna ko talagang naging platform is ‘yung election, kay Leni-Kiko. Nag-perform ako as a drag queen nung mga Leni-Kiko rallies pero ‘di ‘yung malalaki, ‘yung maliliit lang kasi nahihiya pa ko nun pero I love the attention and, of course, i-forward ‘yung message na pinaparating ni Leni-Kiko nung campaign period,” she said.

GG made her mark as a drag artist when a door opened in a local bar in Quezon City where she was given the platform to perform for their customers. She was able to build connections to establish her career and refine her craft.

“Every other week nagso-show na ako hanggang sa nako-connect ako sa iba’t ibang designer, mga tao sa likod ng mga queens na sumali sa ‘Drag Race PH’ and also mga ‘Drag Race’ contestants na tumulong sa ’kin,” GG said.

“I don't want to stick sa isang look. I want people (to) remember me based on what I give out on stage, on what kind of charisma ang meron ako. Ayaw ko ng ‘ah si GG, ano siya, Show girl siya, ah si GG or theater acts, ay si GG for hosting, ay si GG for ano lang 'yan looks lang 'yan.”’ No. Gusto ko all in one package ako pero alam nila na ako ‘yung andoon,” she added.

Beyond the joy in performing, GG said that drag made her express herself and came out as a trans woman in 2022.

“Nakita ko ‘yung drag na parang way siya na para may excuse ako na magdamit pambabae and na-enjoy ko kung paano ko nakita ‘yung sarili kong female presenting. Naisip ko nun is, ayokong maging female presenting kapag naka-drag lang ako. I want to do this everyday. Kahit ‘di ako artistic. This is not my alter ego, this is me. Kung paano ko i-present ‘yung sarili ko in drag na feminine. This is literally me kaya ako nag-come out as trans na,” the drag artist said.

“Na-realize ko na dati palang trans na ako kasi gustong-gusto ko ng mahabang buhok, ‘yung lifestyle ng babae lifestyle ko rin, like 'yung mga lifestyle ng mga gay men, hindi ko kaya kasi babae ako. May mga times na nagkakatugma-tugma pero no. When it comes to relationships, very traditional din ako. I don’t see myself as a man in the relationship. I see myself as a woman,” she added.

GG believes drag helps in breaking gender roles and stereotypes that will teach the younger generations to express themselves without judgment.

“Malaki 'yung role (ng drag) sa community kasi kami ‘yung nagbe-break ng stereotype. Kung ano ba dapat ‘yung babae, kung ano ba dapat ‘yung lalaki, and kung ano ba dapat ‘yung ginagawa ng babae, on stage. Kung ano ba yung ginagawa ng lalaki on stage. Kami ‘yung nagbe-break ng stereotype,” GG said.

“Tsaka maganda rin na, alam mo ‘yun, may nakikita ‘yung mga younger generation na, you can express yourself pala. As a queer person, ‘di mo kailangan mag-remain sa status quo na, ah kailangan ganito ‘pag female na performer ka, na male performer ka. Basically bine-break niya ‘yung stereotype kung ano ba dapat ‘yung performer o kung anong klaseng performance ba ang dapat mong gawin. That’s why sabi ko nga, nakikita ko ang drag na walang correctness in a sense na you can be whatever you want. You can perform whatever you want. As long as someone is believing in you and that belief will start from yourself,” she added.

“As someone na deprived sa opportunity, kasi queer ako, sa mainstream media, nakatulong ‘yung drag community para masabi kong artistic ako. Nakatulong ‘yung community para masabi ko na, ay part pala ako ng society. Kasi nag-e-exist pala kami. Nag-e-exist pala ‘yung katulad ko. Nakakatulong ang drag community sa pagbibigay ng platform, especially for LGBT people sa kung ano mang interests namin.”

GG hopes to widen her reach in various platforms to inspire younger generations to embrace their chosen sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression.

“I am after the opportunity na pwede pa akong mabigay sa younger generations. Kasi ang nilo-look up ko talaga ‘yung mga queens na matagal na sa industriya and gusto ko maging ganoon ako para ma-inspire ko ‘yung younger generation,” she said.

“Hindi sila matatakot kasi merong isang nakikita in mainstream media na ginagawa ‘yung mga bagay na gusto nilang gawin.”

