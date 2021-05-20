UP Baguio now offers PhD in Indigenous Studies, first in Southeast Asia

The University of the Philippines Baguio now officially offers a Doctor in Philosophy (Ph.D.) program in Indigenous Studies, the first in the entire Southeast Asian region, which aims to make its students knowledgeable in policy advocacy and creating development projects that will mainly benefit the indigenous peoples’ communities.

The Doctor of Philosophy in Indigenous Studies (PhD-IS) of UP Baguio will focus on enabling students to teach, conduct and publish research, or implement programs on indigenous issues.

Obtaining the doctorate in Indigenous Studies includes completion of 49 units of course work with dissertation, passing a comprehensive examination, proof of acceptance of publication from the dissertation in a refereed journal, and submitting a research utilization plan for the indigenous community.

PhD-IS can be finished in a three-year, full-time study plan or in a four-year, part-time plan.

In a press release, UP Baguio noted that the core faculty of the PhD-IS program are doctorate holders from the faculty of the UPB-College of Social Sciences which include notable anthropologists, sociologists, historians, political scientists, and economists.

In a message to ABS-CBN News, former three-term UP Baguio chancellor Raymundo Rovillos, who is also in charge of the program’s rollout, confirmed that the PhD-IS is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.

Rovillos also added that “the PhD-IS aims to increase the number of human resources/human capital working for and with indigenous peoples and indigenous communities.”

The PhD in Indigenous Studies is the university’s second doctorate program, next to PhD in Mathematics.

The university also offers the following graduate programs: MA in Language and Literature, MA in Social and Development Studies, Master of Management, MS in Conservation and Restoration Ecology, and MS in Mathematics.

UP Baguio also has its “Program for Indigenous Cultures,” which aims to promote indigenous cultural vibrance and awareness.

Applications for the program have started, and classes are also set to start in September 2021.

The deadline for applications is on June 30, 2021.

For the step-by-step admission process and list of requirements, you may visit their official Facebook page or email them at gpo.upbaguio@up.edu.ph.